Imdex Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

Get Imdex alerts:

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers drilling fluids, equipment, technologies, and software used to optimize drilling programs, as well as solutions for the horizontal directional drilling, water-well, and civil construction sectors under the AMC and REFLEX brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.