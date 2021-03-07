Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

IMMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

IMMR opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.94 million, a PE ratio of -193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at $155,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Insiders sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 505,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

