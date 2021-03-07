ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 7.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 2,238,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,812,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.