Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 1,722,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,693. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.