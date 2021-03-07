Imperial Logistics Limited (IHLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 2nd

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Imperial Logistics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

