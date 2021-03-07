ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,738,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,332. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

