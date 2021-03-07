Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $10,270.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $10,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 801,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,330.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.