Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Purchases $397,600.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emilio Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Emilio Hirsch bought 5,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

Kaleyra stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $496.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

