Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CCOI opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 384.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,692,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

