Insider Selling: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Sells 344,015 Shares of Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

