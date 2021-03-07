Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $595,173.28 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $595,173.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

