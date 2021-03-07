Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells 4,270 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

