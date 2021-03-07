Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Sells $182,250.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PDCE stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

