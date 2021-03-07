Insight Protocol Price Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $55,440.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00800725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

