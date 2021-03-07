Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

