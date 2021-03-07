Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.79.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $252.00 on Wednesday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

