Intrust Bank NA Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $204,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

