Intrust Bank NA Sells 127 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dorman Products by 180.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of DORM opened at $106.59 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $106.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

