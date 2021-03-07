Intrust Bank NA Takes $206,000 Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.