Intrust Bank NA Takes $270,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 243.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD opened at $77.78 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

