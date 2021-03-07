Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

