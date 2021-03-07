Investors Buy High Volume of SLM Call Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 42,510 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 4,776 call options.

Shares of SLM opened at $16.12 on Friday. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

