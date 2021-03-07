Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. 3,355,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,133. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,330,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

