IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stock Position Raised by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QAI opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

