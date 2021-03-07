IQeon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $382,366.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $382,366.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00004974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041778 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

