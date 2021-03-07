IQeon (IQN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $441,682.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $441,682.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00004995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.37 or 0.00785360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042372 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

