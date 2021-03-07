iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.54.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $203,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

