Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,365 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $73,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,387,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,466,218. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

