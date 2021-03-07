Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,097 shares of company stock worth $19,466,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

