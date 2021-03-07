Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $83.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

