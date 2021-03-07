Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 500 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,202,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $401.06 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

