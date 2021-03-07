Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

PSLV stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

