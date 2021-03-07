Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.