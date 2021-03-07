Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 617,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

