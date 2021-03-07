Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $734,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

