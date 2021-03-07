Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

