Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 411 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 585.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 216,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

