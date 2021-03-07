Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 485 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $70.38.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.