iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $86,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,270,807 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

