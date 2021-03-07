iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,729,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,676,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

