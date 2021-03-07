iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.86 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

