iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

MUB stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

