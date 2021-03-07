iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

