iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,637 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

