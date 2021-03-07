Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of ITRI opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

