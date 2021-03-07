J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JDW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total transaction of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64).

JDW traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,251 ($16.34). 391,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,973. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.33.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.