J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Price Down 12.3%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s share price fell 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.33. 623,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 584,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

