JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Up 10.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.77. 491,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 926,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of JanOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JanOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

