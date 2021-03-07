JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $90.62 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.