Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) to Hold

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DXSPF stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Dexus has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Get Dexus alerts:

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.